March Madness bets 3 times higher than Super Bowl bets in NJ

This March 8, 2019 photo shows a fan watching the first day of the March Madness college basketball tournament at the Borgata casino in Atlantic City N.J. Figures released by state gambling regulators on Thursday, April 25, 2019 show more than $106 million was wagered on the NCAA basketball championship tournament in New Jersey _ three times the amount wagered on the Super Bowl. less This March 8, 2019 photo shows a fan watching the first day of the March Madness college basketball tournament at the Borgata casino in Atlantic City N.J. Figures released by state gambling regulators on ... more Photo: Wayne Parry, AP Photo: Wayne Parry, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close March Madness bets 3 times higher than Super Bowl bets in NJ 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Gaming officials say more than $106 million was bet on the national college basketball tournament in New Jersey last month — three times the amount bet on the Super Bowl.

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement revealed statistics from the tournament Thursday at a sports betting conference in Secaucus.

Those bets made $10.8 million in revenue for sportsbook operators in New Jersey, which include most Atlantic City casinos and two racetracks, the Meadowlands and Monmouth Park.

March Madness bets accounted for nearly a third of the $372 million wagered on all sporting events in New Jersey in March.

The hold percentage, or profit, for the sportsbooks was 10.2 percent.

Of the $106 million wagered on the tournament, more than $80 million was bet online.