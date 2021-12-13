Marathon talks to form next Dutch coalition near finish line

Peter Dejong/AP

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The four parties negotiating to form the next ruling Dutch coalition plan to send a policy blueprint for the next term of government to lawmakers this week, marking another step toward the end of marathon talks that followed a March election.

The two officials overseeing the talks announced Monday that they plan to send the plan, known as a coalition accord, to Parliament on Wednesday afternoon. Lawmakers will then debate the plan before the coalition formation process advances to the next stage — selecting ministers to make up the next Cabinet.