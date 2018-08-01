Many bills abandoned as lawmakers raced to midnight deadline

BOSTON (AP) — When Massachusetts lawmakers made a mad dash to finish up their work before the end of the formal session, they left plenty of legislation on the cutting room floor.

Among the bills left unfinished Tuesday were major efforts to overhaul the state's education budget, address a federal crackdown on those in the country illegally and reduce price disparities between large teaching hospitals and smaller community hospitals.

Part of the challenge lay in the complicated, costly and politically vexing nature of some of the bills. Another problem was the chaotic last day of the session as lawmakers battled against a midnight deadline after which they could no long approve controversial bills.

Other bills that failed to pass focused on distracted driving, "gay conversion therapy" and how to spend the state's $1.2 billion budget surplus.