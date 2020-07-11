Manufacturer plans $90 million project at Louisiana plant

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A manufacturer plans to spend $90 million on plant improvements in Louisiana.

The state economic development office says in a news release that Cabot Corporation plans the upgrades at its operations in Ville Platte.

Cabot makes carbon black used in tires and other rubber products.

The state says the project means 15 new jobs with an average annual salary of more than $73,000, plus benefits. Cabot already employs 90 at the site, according to the Tuesday release. State incentives for the Cabot project include a $1 million performance-based grant to offset infrastructure costs, and a $500,000 Modernization Tax Credit.