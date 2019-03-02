Man whose unlit trailer got stuck acquitted in crash death

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — A man whose utility trailer got stuck on a turn off a Louisiana highway has been acquitted of negligent homicide in the death of a motorcyclist who hit the unlit trailer.

The Daily Comet reports that a six-member Lafourche (luh-FOOSH) Parish jury took 45 minutes Wednesday to clear 41-year-old Benny Chambless Jr. in the death of 61-year-old James Marcel Jr.

Louisiana State Police said Chambless had trouble with a right turn from Louisiana Highway 316 onto a private driveway, and was outside his pickup truck when Marcel's 2002 Harley Davidson hit the trailer.

Assistant District Attorney Rene Gautreaux (GOH-troh) said Chambers was negligent because he pulled a camper without lights across a dangerous highway.

Defense attorney Matt Ory said it was a tragic accident but not negligent homicide.

