Man who stopped to help motorist killed by another driver

ISLANDIA, N.Y. (AP) — A man who had stopped to help another driver was killed when they were hit by another oncoming car, Suffolk County police said.

Authorities said the first vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old man, had become disabled on Motor Parkway near Veterans Memorial Highway around 6:20 p.m. Saturday.

A 57-year-old man from Bay Shore, New York, stopped to help the driver, pulling up behind him.

Suffolk County police said the men were walking behind the second man's car to get some tools when they were hit by another car driven by a 22-year-old woman.

The 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the first vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The name of the deceased man hadn't been released, pending family notification.