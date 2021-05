PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a man convicted of stalking his ex-wife and two daughters from New Mexico to Oregon after they moved, changed their names, obtained protective orders and guns to protect themselves.

U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman sentenced Oscar Adrian Marquez Monday to 10 years in prison, describing him as unusually unhinged, unusually obsessed with his victims and manipulative, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.