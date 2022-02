WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man who police say killed a man from South Carolina and injured three other people when he shot into a crowd at a party has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Markeithen E. “Red” McClaine, 28, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder. He was scheduled to go to trial on a first-degree murder charge, The Wichita Eagle reported.