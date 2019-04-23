https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Man-who-fell-from-Cedar-Rapids-construction-site-13789293.php
Man who fell from Cedar Rapids construction site dies
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man who fell from a downtown Cedar Rapids construction site has died from his injuries, officials announced Tuesday.
Television station KCRG reports that fall happened Monday afternoon, when someone called 911 to report a person lying in an alley between United Fire Group's buildings downtown.
First responders found 47-year-old Michael Dean Patterson, of Norwalk, with critical injuries. He was taken to a Cedar Rapids hospital, where he died several hours later.
Investigators believe Patterson fell from a beam while working on building renovations.
