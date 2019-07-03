Man who disappeared while triathlon training found dead

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a body found Monday in the Columbia River as Leif Vigeland.

The Columbian reports the 36-year-old from Vancouver disappeared while training for a triathlon.

He was last seen Thursday leaving his east Vancouver home on his road bike. The bicycle was found Saturday at Wintler Park along the Columbia River.

Around 5 p.m. Monday, Vancouver police say a boater near Tidewater Cove called 911 to report that a body was floating in the river.

Vancouver police spokeswoman Kim Kapp confirmed Tuesday that Vigeland's body was recovered.

The medical examiner has not yet released the cause and manner of Vigeland's death.

