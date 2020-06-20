Man, vehicle sought in shooting that killed 3

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in western Pennsylvania are seeking a man and a vehicle seen in the area of a shooting that claimed the lives of two men and a woman in Wilkinsburg.

Officials said a police officer on routine patrol heard gunshots on Coal Street at about 1:30 a.m. Friday, and a second round of shots was heard after that.

Arriving officers found the bodies of 43-year-old Oliver Andrew Finley of Wilkinsburg and 43-year-old Tara Alice Joseph of Pitcarin near a car. The body of 51-year-old Harold Hicks of Pittsburgh was found in a pickup truck down the street near Hunter Park.

Investigators said the three knew each other, and they believe the man and woman were shot first and the shooter then moved down the street and shot the third victim.

Police were seeking a man in a light blue shirt and khaki pants as well as a royal blue Pontiac G-6 sedan reported to have been leaving the scene. Anyone with information was urged to call investigators.