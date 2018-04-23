Man tries to smoke out orchard woodchuck, burns down 2 acres

MONMOUTH, Maine (AP) — An apple orchard employee's attempt to channel the soul of Caddyshack's Carl Spackler ended with a similar result.

Authorities in Maine say the employee, Ivan Campbell, started a fire on Saturday to attempt to smoke out a woodchuck from a hole in the ground in Monmouth. The Kennebec Journal reports Campbell accidentally started a brush fire that burned almost 2 acres of grass and brush.

Monmouth assistant fire chief Ed Pollard describes the effort as "not the way to get rid of a woodchuck." Pollard says it's unclear if the woodchuck was harmed or scared off by the incident.

In the 1980 film Caddyshack, Bill Murray's character Carl Spackler attempts to use explosives to kill a pesky gopher. He does not succeed, but does cause a lot of damage.