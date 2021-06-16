Man suspected of injuring Texas officer found dead in home

HONEY GROVE, Texas (AP) — A man suspected of shooting a police officer in the leg in a small North Texas city appears to have fatally shot himself after an overnight standoff with officers, authorities said.

Police in Honey Grove said the officer responded to a home because of a possible domestic dispute at about 11 p.m. Tuesday. The officer then encountered a man who appeared to be armed with a rifle. Police say a constable arrived to assist, and authorities were fired upon. After the officer was shot, the constable pulled the officer to safety amid gunfire.