Man suspected in blasts gets prison term for weapons counts

BANGOR, Pa. (AP) — A man who federal prosecutors said used a drone to drop explosives near his ex-girlfriend’s home in eastern Pennsylvania has been sentenced to five years in prison on weapons charges.

Jason Muzzicato, 45, was arrested in June 2019 after authorities raided his Washington Township home and his auto shop in Bangor. They were investigating a series of small explosions that had rattled area residents for several weeks.

The searches turned up numerous guns and ammunition that Muzzicato wasn’t allowed to have because his ex-girlfriend had a protection from abuse order against him, authorities said. Muzzicato said he had guns in the house because he had been subject to harassment, including damage to his vehicles and those of customers at his business.

Muzzicato denied flying the drone but eventually pleaded guilty in December to two weapons possession counts and flying an unregistered aircraft. He was sentenced Thursday.