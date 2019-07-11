Man struck on Phoenix freeway identified as Albuquerque man

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona authorities have identified a pedestrian killed when struck while running across Interstate 10 in west Phoenix early Wednesday morning as a New Mexico man.

The Department of Public Safety said Thursday the man killed was 54-year-old Abelino Rudolfo of Albuquerque.

Trooper Jonathan Montes told The Associated Press in an email that the DPS investigation into the incident continues and that authorities don't know why Rudolfo was on the freeway and whether he had been in another vehicle before being struck.

The 4:41 a.m. incident resulted in the closure of westbound lanes, snarling traffic on the metro area's west side during the morning commute.

The DPS said the driver of the pickup that struck Rudolfo remained at the scene and apparently would not face any criminal charges.