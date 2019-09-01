https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Man-struck-killed-by-Boston-bound-train-14406096.php
Man struck, killed by Boston-bound train
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been struck and killed by a commuter rail train in Massachusetts.
Transit and Middleborough police say the victim was trespassing on the tracks just before 11 a.m. Sunday when he was struck by the Boston-bound train.
Neither the victim's name nor his age and hometown were released pending positive identification and notification of family.
There were 47 passengers on the Middleborough/Lakeville line train. They were transported back to the Middleborough/Lakeville station.
Service on the line was suspended.
