MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to four to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to negligent homicide in a car crash that killed his passenger in New Hampshire.

Matthew Pittman, of Quincy, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty and apologized in court Monday regarding the death of Molly Rockwell, 19, WMUR-TV reported. She was ejected from his car in Derry in November.