Man sentenced on gun charge in park shooting that wounded 4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge sentenced a man to 41 months in prison for firearms charges stemming from a 2018 shooting in a park that left himself, another man and two children wounded.

Keveante Smoot, 28, of Columbus, appeared in U.S. District Court on Tuesday.

Last month, Smoot pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

There were more than 150 people at a party in Weinland Park when shots rang out on Aug. 11, 2018. Columbus police said they believed the shootout was gang-related.

A 5-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl were injured.

DNA on one of the guns recovered in connection with the shooting was linked to Smoot, investigators said.

.