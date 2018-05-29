Man's hand partially severed in California knife attack

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man nearly lost his hand in a knife attack in Southern California.

Police in San Bernardino say officers spotted the suspect driving away from the scene Monday and were able to pull him over and make an arrest.

Police spokeswoman Eileen Hards says the victim, a man in his 20s, had his left hand partially severed. He was rushed to a hospital for surgery.

Investigators haven't identified a motive.

The suspect's name was immediately released.