Man's death at Garden City motel ruled a homicide

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (AP) — Garden City police said a man was killed inside a motel in the city during the weekend.

Officers were called to the Sunflower Inn Sunday morning to investigate a report of a man not breathing. They found the body of 23-year-old Alec Cantu on the floor of a motel room.

Police said in a news release that Cantu's body showed signs of trauma and it was obvious an altercation occurred inside the room.

About 90 minutes before Cantu's body was found, officers found his car abandoned in the Arkansas River. Police said it had been vandalized.

The investigation is continuing.