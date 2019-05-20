Man's body found inside Muncie wastewater treatment plant

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a man's body has been found inside an eastern Indiana wastewater treatment plant.

Muncie Police Capt. Joe Todd said the body was discovered Monday morning on a conveyor belt inside the Muncie Sanitary District wastewater treatment plant.

Delaware County Coroner Rick Howell said an autopsy would be conducted. The man's identity hasn't been released.

Todd says there's no immediate indications the man met with foul play.

He says three local storm drains are large enough to carry a human body into the plant. Investigators also are looking into whether the man had been in the treatment plant and somehow ended up on the conveyor belt.