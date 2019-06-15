Man's body found in Red Rock Canyon search for missing hiker

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A southern Nevada search and rescue crew looking for a hiker who went missing this week has discovered a man's body in the Red Rock National Conservation Area.

It's not clear if the body is that of 52-year-old Jeffery Kalista.

Las Vegas police spokesman Laura Meltzer told the Las Vegas Review-Journal Friday foul play is not suspected.

The Red Rock Search & Rescue team and local police had been looking for Kalista since Thursday morning when family members reported he was reported missing.

His car was found earlier at a trailhead inside the Red Rock Canyon. Police say he had departed for a hike in the canyon on Monday.

The Clark County coroner's office will disclose the identity of the body once his relatives have been notified.

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com