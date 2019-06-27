Man pleads guilty to taking $54K of items to sell online

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in federal court in New Hampshire to participating in a conspiracy to take $54,000 worth of thermostats, alarm systems, electronics, and other items out of stores without paying for them and shipping them to be sold online.

Thirty-two-year-old Conery Alan Morse, of Wilbraham, Massachusetts, is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 10.

Prosecutors said Morse and another man hid the stolen goods in larger boxes and containers. They used containers that caused radio frequency interference in an attempt to defeat the stores' security alarm sensors.

The items were shipped to an address in Maplewood, New Jersey, for eventual sale online. The men later received payments for the stolen items.

Co-defendant James Falk previously pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 13.