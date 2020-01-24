Man on snowmobile hits parked farm equipment and dies

CONQUEST, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York man crashed his snowmobile into parked farm equipment and died, state police said.

Michael Hall, 55, was driving his snowmobile on a property in the town of Conquest when he lost control and hit a “parked farm implement,” New York State Police said.

The Cato man suffered a serious injury and was taken to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

Police are investigating.

This is the second snowmobile-related death in Cayuga County in two days.

Rodney Turner, 54, of Red Creek, died Wednesday when he went through the ice on Little Sodus Bay while snowboarding that evening, according to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities found Turner in the water, and he was pronounced dead at a hospital.