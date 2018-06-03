Man on bicycle fatally shot by motorist in South Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say a 29-year-old man riding a bicycle was killed by gunfire from a passing car in South Los Angeles.

Officer Norma Eisenman says the motorist drove up to the bicyclist and opened fire early Sunday.

The man died at the scene. He was not immediately identified.

Investigators have not released a suspect vehicle description or a possible motive.