Man killed when tractor overturns, pins him on his property

AVON, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities have released details of a tractor rollover that claimed the life of a western New York man over the weekend.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred Saturday morning at a home in the town of Avon (A'-vahn), 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Rochester.

When deputies and emergency crews arrived they found 66-year-old Charles "Tom" Moran pinned under a tractor on his property. Attempts were made to revive him but deputies say he was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner's office.

Officials say Moran was driving a tractor with a front bucket to retrieve a lawn mower that had broken down on the property. While driving down a sloping path, the tractor slid sideways on the wet grass and overturned, pinning him underneath.