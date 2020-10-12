Man killed in shooting at south Wichita apartment complex

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — One man was killed Monday in a shooting at a Wichita apartment complex, authorities say.

Police Capt. Wendell Nicholson said the victim is a man in his late 40s to early 50s. He reportedly walked down the stairs of the apartment complex and called 911 around 1 p.m. to report he had been shot, KAKE-TV reports.

Crews rushed to the scene in the southern part of the city and found him with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries where he later died.

Police didn't immediately release any other details.