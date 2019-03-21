https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Man-killed-in-auger-accident-at-southern-Michigan-13706900.php
Man killed in auger accident at southern Michigan farm
WATERLOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a farmer working on a manure spreader has died after being caught in an auger.
It's the second recent death of a Michigan farmer caught in an auger.
The Jackson County sheriff's office identified the victim as 63-year-old Rex Hannewald of Waterloo Township. The accident occurred Wednesday. The man's injures were too severe for treatment.
A 42-year-old man died last week in Montcalm County while drilling holes to relieve flooding from melting snow. His clothes were snagged in an auger.
