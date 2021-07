WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A man killed in a July 4 explosion that heavily damaged a suburban Detroit condominium complex was a new parolee who suffered from depression, police said Tuesday.

The man has been identified as Matthew Prizgint, 58, the lone resident of the condo that exploded, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said. Prizgint’s family told investigators he suffered from depression, Dwyer said.