Man killed in Fort Leonard Wood crane accident identified

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have identified a civilian killed in a construction crane accident at Fort Leonard Wood.

KRCG reports that Oric Arnold, an employee for Fort Leonard Wood’s Logistics Readiness Center, was killed Tuesday afternoon at a maintenance facility equipment yard at the installation, a news release said. A second civilian was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released.

No other details were immediately released because the investigation into what happened is ongoing.