Man killed during shootout with police after traffic stop

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Police officers in Tampa fatally shot a man who fired at them during a traffic stop late Tuesday night, police said.

Officers stopped a white Chevrolet Impala in Tampa's Jackson Heights neighborhood around 11:30 p.m., news outlets reported.

The driver got out of the vehicle and began shooting at officers, police said. The officers returned fire, killing the man.

Police said the vehicle had been involved in a shooting in another neighborhood on April 24.

No other injuries were reported.

Police have not released the identity of the man. They didn't say how many officers fired at the man.