Man killed by train in Emmaus, name not yet released

MACUNGIE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities aren't yet identifying a man struck and killed by a freight train in eastern Pennsylvania.

Norfolk Southern Corp. says a westbound train struck the man on the track in Emmaus shortly after 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Public relations manager Jonathan Glass says the mixed-freight train heading from Allentown to Birmingham, Alabama, used emergency brakes but wasn't able to avoid striking the man.

The Lehigh County coroner's office said the man was a 35-year-old Macungie resident, but his identity is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

An autopsy is scheduled Monday to determine the cause and manner of death.