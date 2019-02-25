Man killed after snowmobile hits tree

SPRINGFIELD, Maine (AP) — Game wardens say a man has died in a snowmobile crash in Maine.

Authorities say 52-year-old John Dorsey, of Lee, died after his snowmobile struck a tree in Springfield Saturday. His body wasn't discovered until around 11 a.m. the next day.

Maine Warden Service Cpl. John MacDonald says Dorsey had left a friend's house around 9 p.m. Saturday on his snowmobile, and then hit a tree after failing to go around a corner.

MacDonald says the snowmobile was still running when another man found Dorsey's body.

Dorsey was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation, but game wardens say speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors.

Dorsey's death marks the state's sixth snowmobile-related fatality of the season.