Man killed, 5 injured in boating collision in Maine

ORLAND, Maine (AP) — A man who was one of 13 people on a boat was killed when a teenager operating a personal watercraft crashed into it on Toddy Pond in Orland, Maine game wardens said.

The man was one of several people sitting on the back of the 23-foot boat (7 meters) with their feet dangling in the water when a 17-year-old girl who was part of their group accelerated into the boat Sunday afternoon, wardens said.

The victim, Ryan Conary, 26, of Sanford, and several others were thrown into the water; his body was recovered more than an hour later, wardens said.

There were a total of five injuries, WABI-TV reported. Those included a 13-year-old boy who suffered leg, head and possible internal injuries, and was taken to a hospital in Portland, wardens said.

The boat was traveling through a portion of the pond that required a minimum speed when the smaller personal watercraft that was following behind suddenly accelerated, wardens said.

There were two people on the personal watercraft. The investigation is continuing, wardens said.