Man killed, 4 kids seriously hurt in suspected DUI crash

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A man was killed and four children were seriously injured when the car they were in was struck by an allegedly drunk driver in Southern California, authorities said.

Investigators said the five victims were in a Toyota Camry when they were hit by a Ford Mustang that ran a red light in San Bernardino late Friday.

The Camry caught fire and the driver, a 31-year-old Bakersfield man, was killed, according to Bakersfield Now.

Four of the children in the Camry were hospitalized, two with life-threatening injuries, the San Bernardino Police Department said. Their conditions and ages were unavailable Monday.

The 23-year-old driver of the Mustang was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, police said.