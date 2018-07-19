Man jumps on roof while fleeing immigration officers

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A man has jumped onto the roof of a Massachusetts newspaper office while trying to flee U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

The Herald News reports the man jumped onto its Fall River building around noon Wednesday.

The man's lawyer, Kevin Leeper, says his client was attending a pretrial conference hearing at the Fall River Justice Center, and he fled when ICE agents tried to arrest him while he put money in a parking meter.

Officers removed the man from the roof using a ladder truck from the city's fire department.

Leeper says his client has been hospitalized for an ankle injury he likely sustained when jumping on the roof.

He says the man will be taken into ICE custody once he is released from the hospital.

