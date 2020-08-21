Man jailed in theft case served warrant in homicide

MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. (AP) — A man jailed in a theft case has been served with a warrant in the killing of a woman in south-central Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said agents served 34-year-old Clinton Rogers with the first-degree murder warrant Thursday in the Kingman County Jail.

The charge stems from the death last month of 61-year-old Joyce Foulkrod in the Barber County town of Medicine Lodge. Authorities have not given details on how Foulkrod may have died. A family member found her body.

The KBI believes Rogers stole a car in Kingman County on August 2 on his way to Montana. Deputies in Montana arrested him last week.