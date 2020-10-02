Man injured in house explosion in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A man has been injured in a house explosion and fire in eastern Illinois.

The explosion was reported shortly after 9 a.m. Friday at a ranch-style home in Urbana, south of Chicago.

A number of area fire departments responded and brought the blaze under control.

Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson told the News-Gazette in Champaign that people in the area pulled the injured man from the rubble. He was being treated at a hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The state Fire Marshal’s office has been asked to look into what caused the explosion.