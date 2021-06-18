Man in prison for Maryland arsons linked to Delaware fires

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — A man serving time for Maryland arsons is accused of starting fires in two Delaware beach towns last year.

The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal announced Thursday that it has obtained warrants for Richard Lodeski of Wilmington for second-degree arson and criminal trespassing. An investigation involving federal and state officials linked Lodeski to a fire that destroyed the Lighthouse restaurant in Dewey Brach when it was under construction in April 2020 and a fire at a vacant Rehoboth Beach building in June 2020, officials said. Damage in those fires was estimated at just under $1 million.