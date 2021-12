NORTHERN HIGHLANDS, Calif. (AP) — The man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and killing four members of a Sacramento area family in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 80 had been on probation for a previous DUI and will face murder charges, officials said.

Michael Scott Kelley, 32, of Antelope, remains at a hospital in Nevada since he crashed head-on into the family's vehicle on Nov. 23. He had been on probation for a previous DUI, the California Highway Patrol said.