Man honored with memorial at Kalkaska's trout festival

KALKASKA, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man who was the original artist of Kalkaska's classic "trout fountain" was honored with a memorial plaque at the opening ceremony of the 83rd National Trout Festival.

Fred Perrin created the initial sketch for the Kalkaska Trout Memorial along U.S. 131 in the village's downtown area.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that the 74-year-old's contribution was honored at Kalkaska's long-running trout festival last month. The memorial showcases a huge trout jumping out of the water in tribute of the festival.

Perrin drew the idea for the trout memorial when he was a high school senior. But, he was left off the plaque acknowledging its designers when the memorial was established in 1966.

Perrin's son, Aaron, brought the omission to the festival board's attention in 2018.

