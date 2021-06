ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — A Woodland, Washington man has been found guilty of manslaughter and other crimes for killing two Sweet Home, Oregon teens in a head-on drunk driving crash.

A 12-member jury found 22-year-old Austyn Hillsman guilty of two counts of second-degree manslaughter, third-degree assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving, the Albany Democrat-Herald reported.