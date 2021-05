KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for intentionally swerving on Interstate 435 and fatally throwing a man from the back of his pickup truck in 2019.

Skylar Waddell, 22, was sentenced Tuesday after earlier pleading guilty to manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash, the Kansas City Star reported. Waddell was sentenced to 12 years on the manslaughter conviction and three more years for the traffic violation.