Man gets more than 9 years in drug trafficking case

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A 37-year-old Connecticut man is going to prison for more than nine years for his role in a drug trafficking and money laundering operation in Vermont, Maine and Connecticut, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Korey Stewart, who used a number of aliases, was sentenced last week in U.S. District Court in Burlington to 110 months of imprisonment for conspiring to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and cocaine base, and conspiring to launder the proceeds of drug trafficking over a period of about three years.

Stewart utilized couriers to transport drugs and bulk currency, and “runners” to distribute drugs on his behalf. He also required runners and others to make deposit of drug proceeds into a bank account controlled by his girlfriend and co-conspirator, prosecutors said.

Stewart was arrested by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents in Bangor, Maine, in March 2018. He pleaded guilty to the charges in December.

Stewart's attorney did not return a call Tuesday seeking comment.