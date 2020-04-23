Man gets life sentence in fatal shooting of pregnant woman

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A man who fired shots into a home, killing a pregnant woman inside the residence, was sentenced Thursday to 30 years to life in state prison.

Brandon Leigh was 17 when the shooting occurred in Dayton in February 2018. The case was soon moved to adult court and he was convicted last month on murder, involuntary manslaughter, and weapons offenses in the death of Keyona Murray, 22.

Murray was sitting on her bed with her 2-year-old daughter when Leigh started firing into the home from an alley, authorities have said. Murray's daughter was unharmed, but Murray died later that night at a hospital and her unborn child did not survive.

Authorities have not said what sparked the shooting or if Murray was the intended target.