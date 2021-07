EDGEFIELD, S.C. (AP) — A 39-year-old man has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his wife in front of her two children after luring her to a secluded peach orchard by texting he had been in a wreck, prosecutors said.

Michael Tirrell Means was recently found guilty of murder in Edgefield County, the 11th Circuit Solicitor's Office said in a statement.