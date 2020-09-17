Man gets 5 years for fatally punching fellow dog walker

PHILIDELPHIA (AP) — A Pennsylvania man who fatally punched another man while they were walking their dogs in Philadelphia has been sentenced to five years in state prison.

Matthew Oropeza, who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the death of Drew Justice, said at his sentencing Wednesday that he let his family and community down, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Common Pleas Judge Glenn Bronson questioned whether Oropeza had been charged with a lesser crime than his behavior warranted. Bronson noted he had threatened another man four days before at the same park.

“That really just shows a sense of entitlement, antisocial, aggressive behavior of someone who could not take the fact that someone had the temerity to ask him to abide by the law,” Bronson said.

Per a plea deal, prosecutors dropped charges of making terroristic threats, assault, and reckless endangerment.