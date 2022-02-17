Skip to main content
News

Man gets 20 years in prison for crash that killed girlfriend

TROY, Mo. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for, among other things, causing a 2020 crash into a swollen eastern Missouri creek that killed his girlfriend.

Cole Michael McCall, 23, was sentenced after pleading guilty last month to involuntary manslaughter in the death of 20-year-old Jennelle Wulfmeier, prosecutors said in a statement Wednesday. McCall also pleaded guilty of tampering, forgery, leaving the scene of an accident and auto theft, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Prosecutors said Wulfmeier was a passenger in McCall’s pickup truck when he crashed into a flooded creek in Elsberry, abandoned it with Wulfmeier still trapped inside, stole a car and then crashed it before being arrested.

Crews found Wulfmeier's body the next day.

McCall has said he was being chased by another car in a dispute with a man over money when he crashed. He reportedly yelled at the man who had chased him to call 911 following the crash because his girlfriend was still in the truck, then fled the crash scene.