TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Two Tacoma police officers involved in the death of Manuel Ellis have been accused of wrongfully arresting and using excessive force in an unrelated incident three months before their fatal encounter with Ellis.

Timothy “Timmy” Rankine, 32, and Masyih Ford, 29, are named in a new tort claim against the city of Tacoma, stemming from the Dec. 14, 2019 arrest of Dustin Dean, the Seattle Times reported.