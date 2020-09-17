Man fatally stabbed at a Phoenix bus stop; Suspect arrested

PHOENIX (AP) — A man who was found fatally stabbed at Phoenix bus stop has been identified and suspect has been arrested, police said Wednesday.

Police said officers were called about an injured person late Tuesday night and found 35-year-old David Tovar suffering from multiple puncture wounds from an unknown sharp object.

Tovar was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Tovar reportedly got into a fight with another man before he was stabbed and the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

They announced Wednesday night that 32-year-old Tyler Soyka was arrested in connection with the homicide case.